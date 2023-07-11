Man connected to North Omaha mass shooting changes not-guilty plea

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In Douglas County court Monday, Tyvell Lampkin-Davis, who was arrested in late November for his involvement in a mass shooting in North Omaha in November, changed his not-guilty plea to a plea of no contest.

Lampkin-Davis’ charges include having a gun on school property, and accessory to a felony. The 28-year-old has been out of jail on a $250,000 bond.

“To us, that’s one more step towards some sort of, I hate to use the word ‘justice’ but it’s one more step towards closure,” says Amber Wood Monday’s court appearance.

Wood is the mother of 20-year-old Karly Wood, who was killed in the mass shooting. Seven others were injured.

“Somebody needs to come forward to help Karly, because she didn’t deserve this.”

Wood has been to nearly all of the scheduled hearings and court dates for Lampkin-Davis, as well as the other two men charged in connection with her daughter’s death.

“While I feel good that we go to court dates and there are three people that are being held accountable for a mass shooting in Omaha, I feel like the community should stand up more to help get the rest of the people off the streets,” Wood says.

Monday, prosecutors walked through the events that unfolded the night Karly was killed, explaining that video outside of the home showed Lampkin-Davis and Imhotep Davis, who is charged with second-degree murder in the case, running to cars parked in the nearby school parking lot after the shooting.

The state says the video shows Davis passing a gun over the top of a car to Lampkin-Davis, who then puts it inside his car. Lampkin-Davis is then seen running around the car to hug Davis before driving off.

Following the shooting, the state says Lampkin-Davis was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, and the car he drove there was searched by police resulting in the discovery of a gun that matched the ballistics that was found at the scene of the shooting, and as the weapon that killed Karly.

Dozens of people witnessed the hail of gunfire at the party that night, and there’s still a posted reward by Crime Stoppers for more information about the case.

Amber Wood says this is what frustrates her the most.

“I still am upset because there are still people out there who caused harm to my daughter, there are still people out there who had guns in that room and there’s lots of people who know who those people are. The fact that no one will stand up for her is frustrating and aggravating because some of the people that were in that party claim to be her friends,” she says.

“Knowing that there are still shooters out there and knowing that people know who they are, it’s actually frightening for the community but it is hurtful to us, and it’s hurtful to Karly who deserved to come home.”

6 News spoke with the attorney representing Lampkin-Davis, as well as with Lampkin-Davis’ family members, all of whom declined to comment on the matter.

Lampkin-Davis will face a judge for his sentencing hearing on September 13. He could face up to 22 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.