LIVE: Iowans speak on abortion access at public hearing
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowans are getting the chance to speak on both sides of the abortion access debate during a public hearing in Des Moines on Tuesday.
WATCH HERE:
It comes as Iowa lawmakers work to push a new ban on abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy at a special session.
The law, which was unveiled Friday, mirrors the 2018 law which was recently struck down by a deadlocked state supreme court.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.