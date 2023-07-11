We are Local
Douglas County recommends state ban engine braking on west Omaha street

Nebraska Department of Transportation asked to help address noise issue on 204th Street, which is also Highway 6
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to recommend a ban on engine braking on 204th Street.

The board was informed of complaints made about the noise caused when semi-trucks used their engine brakes along 204th Street, which is also Highway 6, between West Maple Road and Harrison Street — the county line.

Ahead of Tuesday’s vote, County Engineer Todd Pfitzer agreed that a change would alleviate noise issues in the residential areas that are popping up along 204th Street.

But the county’s authority on the matter is limited. All they can do is make a recommendation to the Nebraska Department of Transportation that engine braking be prohibited on 204th Street since it is a state highway.

