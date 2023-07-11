Contractor troubles stall Habitat for Humanity project at Omaha home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When people think of Habitat for Humanity, they think of building new homes.

The nonprofit also oversees the remodeling of 250 existing houses for those who can’t afford to do it alone. But one such family was left worrying instead of feeling excitement over a new home.

Candance Hundertmark is a single mom in Omaha who works long hours, so her family members watched a contractor hired by Habitat for Humanity start a dream renovation on her home that seemed to need a wake-up call.

“The shower is right here, butted up to the window — and they left the window right there, so you can see it’s broke, so it’s already going to have water coming in,” said Hundertmark’s mother, Kathy Dankiw.

Dankiw called a city inspector, which caused the renovation project to be shut down; her daughter found out while she was at work.

“I was extremely shocked for a place like Habitat not to make sure the people they bring in are licensed,” Hundertmark said.

Omaha’s chief building inspector says the order to stop the project is for plumbing, electrical, and building work done without permits.

Habitat Construction Director Drew Lier said he, too, was shocked to hear they were unlicensed.

“Especially for us. We put a lot of scrutiny on that for our presence in the community,” he said.

Lier tells 6 News that Pinnacle Construction of Omaha had a contract to follow city codes.

“From an electrical and plumbing perspective, [the fact that] there wasn’t a licensed tradesman or woman doing that work is really unfortunate,” Lier said. “It’s ultimately the responsibility of Habitat to ensure the contracts we are hiring do the right thing. That’s why I got myself involved and that’s why the contractor has been dismissed from this job.”

Habitat is paying about $5,000 for additions to the home renovation project — and a promise that renovations will be done by the books — in hopes its relationship with the family can be repaired.

“I don’t think Habitat knows everything that’s going on,” said Shanda Edwards, Hundertmark’s sister. “They need to vet their contractors more and check on the process step-by-step.”

Hundertmark, who receives a 0% loan, split the $26,000 cost of the project with Habitat.

Pinnacle Construction of Omaha did not return any messages from 6 News, but Habitat says all money the contractor took on the project will be refunded.

Hundertmark tells 6 News she hopes the bathroom renovation will move ahead quickly with proper permits since the

