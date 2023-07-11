CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vandal busts out windows in buildings around Council Bluffs park

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Police are zeroing in on someone they believe is responsible for major damage in the downtown area around Baylis Park.

Over the weekend, several businesses, along with a city and a county building, had their windows broken out. But one business — Cutler-O’Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home in Council Bluffs — has surveillance video showing what police believe is the suspect caught in the act.

Council Bluffs Police officers are investigating after several windows were broken out of businesses near Bayliss Park. They say this person was "caught in the act" by surveillance video in the area. (Council Bluffs Police Department)

“It was at 2:15 early Saturday morning when the gentleman drove up and did the damage, and the backside of our cameras has him doing damage to our neighbor next door,” one proprietor said. “He hit three or four businesses within a block area... on a bicycle — he’s not a kid. And in the morning, the church right across — First Baptist, I think that was the first one he hit.”

The suspect didn’t stop there. The Kiel building had its front window broken out.

Mallory White said her grandparents have owned the building for decades.

“It’s upsetting that someone would just do that,” she said. “We’re a small business in town, and those expenses add up quickly, very quickly.”

Over at City Hall, you can only use one door to enter the building; the other one is shattered.

“Couple of door windows — one on the front door; one on the employee entrance in the back. And they’re high-tempered windows, so they’re not cheap windows to replace,” Mayor Matt Walsh said.

Windows will also have to be replaced at the Pottawattamie County Courthouse annex.

Extreme Wheels has a lot of glass to replace — even First Baptist Church had one of its doors knocked out of service.

Funeral Director Steve O’Neill said he can’t believe what his security cameras recorded, but he does believe it will take some time to fix the damage.

“Very hard. We had the glass company out this morning, and the problem is, they’re all double-pained,” O’Neill said. “Plus the size of those windows — it’s going to be at least a week maybe longer before we can find it. So it’s a big inconvenience.”

Mayor Walsh says this incident is much more than an inconvenience.

“To just randomly go down the street and smash windows and damage property — it’s a little frustrating,” he said.

Council Bluffs Police told 6 News they do have a person of interest in this case, but the investigation is still active and they have not made an arrest at this point.

