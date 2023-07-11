We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm potential late Tuesday night

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday will start off warm and humid but is likely to end on a stormy note. That is why Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The evening & overnight storms have the potential to bring hail, a tornado and some damaging wind gusts to the area. Damaging wind gusts are likely the greatest threat for our area though.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)
Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)
Severe tonight
Severe tonight(WOWT)

Overall storms in the 7-10pm window will have a tough time developing in our area but if one or two can get going they’ll have a tornado and hail threat. By far the greatest severe risk will be with a more organized complex or line that moves in after 10pm and races NW to SE through the area. That will bring a widespread threat of damaging wind to the area overnight. 12am to 3am looks to be the most likely window for those in the metro but that could fluctuate an hour or two as model data evolves today.

Midnight storm potential
Midnight storm potential(WOWT)

Once that complex moves through, more storms are possible into Wednesday especially west of where the complex moves through. A lingering boundary may try to spark a few more showers and storms as late as Wednesday afternoon too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Park in Omaha
Judge orders psych evaluations for teen facing charges in two sexual assaults near Omaha park
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
Kubat HealthCare
Kubat drops retail pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus
(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
FILE - A member of a team affiliated with the National Park Service uses ground-penetrating...
Dig begins for the remains of children at a long-closed Native American boarding school

Latest News

Rusty's First Alert Weather Day Forecast
Severe threat
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Isolated severe storms possible Monday night
Emily's Monday evening forecast
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday evening & overnight storm potential