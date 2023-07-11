6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm potential late Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday will start off warm and humid but is likely to end on a stormy note. That is why Tuesday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. The evening & overnight storms have the potential to bring hail, a tornado and some damaging wind gusts to the area. Damaging wind gusts are likely the greatest threat for our area though.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Severe tonight (WOWT)

Overall storms in the 7-10pm window will have a tough time developing in our area but if one or two can get going they’ll have a tornado and hail threat. By far the greatest severe risk will be with a more organized complex or line that moves in after 10pm and races NW to SE through the area. That will bring a widespread threat of damaging wind to the area overnight. 12am to 3am looks to be the most likely window for those in the metro but that could fluctuate an hour or two as model data evolves today.

Midnight storm potential (WOWT)

Once that complex moves through, more storms are possible into Wednesday especially west of where the complex moves through. A lingering boundary may try to spark a few more showers and storms as late as Wednesday afternoon too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

