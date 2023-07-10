We are Local
Water safety resources provided by the City of Omaha

Omaha recreation is working to educate citizens young and old on water safety.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In the summer, people are around water more often.

With that, 6 News spoke with the City of Omaha recreation manager to share important resources and reminders about water safety for anybody that finds themselves near a body of water.

“All of our pools a couple of times each year, all of our outdoor pools. And teach people how to do hands-only CPR,” said recreation manager, Chris Haberling. “So if they’re ever put in a situation where they need to use it we give them that. And that’s free for anyone to join.”

Some parents during the session at the Roanoke swimming pool were surprised their kids still knew the tune you match your compressions to: Stayin’ Alive.

Youssef, Jonathan, and Gloria stopped their swim day this week to get some life-saving practice.

“Anytime you come upon somebody on the ground it’s important to assess the situation,” said Omaha mom, Gloria Cox. “And while you’re waiting for first responder you can help them.”

Residents can find an instructor giving hands-only CPR lessons six more times this month across Omaha’s public pools.

Also in rotation, is a free water safety awareness campaign that is directed towards young children.

“You learn to respect the water,” said Haberling. “They don’t fear the water, but they also respect it, so they understand that it can be bad if they don’t go by it without a parent.”

City-run swim classes are booked this summer, but indoor fall registration will open soon.

In the meantime, Haberling says it’s good to get acclimated to water.

“It’s good to get that foundation of learning how to swim.”

That can be as early as six months, he says, teaching infants to hold their breath for short periods of time and flip on their backs and float.

