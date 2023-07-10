Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Warmth returns and so does another chance of storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a rather warm start to what will end up being a more typical July afternoon across the area. Highs will climb close to 90 degrees with more humidity this afternoon as well. That will lead to some energy that a few evening storms will use, especially north of the metro.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

After the high of 90, we’ll watch for storms to fire north and northwest of the metro in the 6-7pm window. That is where the best energy and ingredients will be but there isn’t much to push them in any direction from there. That means they will try to drift south into the evening but likely weaken as they do so.

Monday Severe (WOWT)

Those storms will weaken and the rest of the night should be quiet as we set the stage for more potential Tuesday. Those have the potential to be a bit stronger so I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

After another warm and humid day Tuesday, the development of any storms by Tuesday evening is rather uncertain but there will be plenty of energy available.

Tuesday Severe (WOWT)

7pm would be the earliest for any storm potential but the odds likely increase into the overnight. We’d likely see any storms move from northwest to southeast and the later storms would have a greater wind threat.

Storms are not a guarantee for all of us but any that can get going will have plenty of energy to work with.

It’s possible that a few are left over by Wednesday morning as well. Once those exit southeast, the rest of a the day will be rather nice Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

