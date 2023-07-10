Omaha man sentenced to five years for domestic assault

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Iowa, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of Iowa reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Ruben Toledo Jr., 28, of Omaha, was sentenced to five years in prison for interstate domestic violence and causing travel of a victim. Toledo will serve three years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

Toledo assaulted his then-girlfriend at a bar in downtown Omaha, then forced her into his car and drove to Council Bluffs to continue the assault. Toledo was already on supervised release for a 2015 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance when the assault occurred.

Kyle G. Ashmore, 37, of Nebraska, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug crime, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He was also ordered to serve a five-year term on supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.

On Aug. 6, 2021, a Council Bluffs Police officer found Ashmore in a car in a motel parking lot around 3:30 a.m. The officer saw a baggie of marijuana in plain view and upon search of the vehicle, the officer found a loaded handgun, a box of ammo, LSD, fentanyl, cocaine, buprenorphine, psilocin, and other drug paraphernalia.

