Kubat drops pharmacy, makes changes to healthcare focus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People who get their prescriptions filled at Kubat Pharmacy will soon have to pick up their meds elsewhere.

The family-owned pharmacy has been an Omaha staple for decades, but three years ago Kubat sold to an Omaha investment company and will now focus on other healthcare services.

The first Kubat Pharmacy opened in Downtown Omaha in the 1930s. The business grew over the years and eventually found more space to work at the current 49th and Center streets location in the 1970s.

“The Kubats built that trust with the community and that’s what they’ve come to be known for,” Kubat HealthCare’s Tony Schmid said.

Over the years, small pharmacies across the U.S. have had to make some changes.

“Pharmacy is regulated heavily by the insurance companies,” Schmid said. “The insurance companies hold the straws. They’re the ones who can dictate to us what the reimbursements are and, unfortunately, our costs continue to go up but our reimbursements from the insurance companies stay the same or decline.”

Schmid tells 6 News the difference in what the meds cost and what insurance companies will pay for them forced Kubat out of the pharmacy business.

That will mean changes for customers and for the workers who fill their orders.

“It’s really hard,” Kubat pharmacist Dawn Young said. “We’re really going to miss it. We’re a team. We work together and we’ve had a really good time getting to know each other and now we’re not all going to be there together. I’m just going to miss it.”

While it may not be a pharmacy any more, Kubat has no plans of going away, as the business will continue to serve the community in other ways.

“Our Kubat Respiratory continues to serve thousands of patients across Nebraska for CPAPs and BiPaps,” Schmid said. “We have hundreds of patients on nonevasive vents and ventilators.”

Kubat will also continue to provide custom compounding for specific medication and long-term care services.

Schmid says he knows what Kubat Pharmacy means to many in the community and that the company will move forward regardless of the major changes.

“I went to school here at Creighton and I knew all about the Kubat Family when I was at school,” Schmid said. “To see it go away is certainly sad, but again, we’re going to continue living on their legacy and building upon it.”

The last day of filling prescriptions at Kubat will be July 12, then, according to officials, all records will be transferred to the HyVee Pharmacy at 50th and Center streets. Customers can get their meds filled at any Omaha HyVee or choose another pharmacy.

Kubat HealthCare tells 6 News that almost all of their pharmacists have found jobs at other pharmacies.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.