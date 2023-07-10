Judge orders psych evaluations for 13-year-old facing charges in two assaults near Omaha park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A juvenile court judge has ordered psychological and competency evaluations for a 13-year-old suspect detained after recent incidents near Memorial Park.

The suspect was in court Monday. He is being tried as a juvenile, facing 13 counts including kidnapping, first-degree sexual assault, robbery, strangulation, and terroristic threats.

His mother and siblings were also in court on Monday, and a Swahili interpreter was also brought in to assist.

The victims were women ages 19 and 42. Investigators say the boy was in a stolen car when he first approached a woman as she was walking westbound on Nicholas Street, threatening her with a knife around 4 p.m. Friday.

She refused to get into the vehicle, and he forced his hand into her pants, according to investigators. A neighbor shouted, and he took off.

An hour later, he approached another woman who was walking on a sidewalk near Memorial Park, forced her into the tree line, and raped her while strangling her. The victim told investigators that he said he would have to kill her because she saw his face.

At that point, he heard sirens and a police helicopter, and took off.

