Iowa National Guard gets major vehicle upgrade

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles could be the future of military transportation
A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle rests at low suspension while on display at the Camp Dodge...
A Joint Light Tactical Vehicle rests at low suspension while on display at the Camp Dodge Summer Concert Series in Johnston, Iowa, on June 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)(WOWT)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa National Guard has received three new state-of-the-art military vehicles.

Joint Light Tactical Vehicles are armored trucks that offer increased mobility and protection.

The truck looks like something straight out of a sci-fi film, weighing about 14,000 pounds and housing advanced computer technology that allows for easier operation and maintenance.

A community member from nearby Camp Dodge sits inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a...
A community member from nearby Camp Dodge sits inside a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a display at the Camp Dodge Summer Concert Series in Johnston, Iowa, on June 29, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Kruse)(WOWT)

The Iowa National Guard’s new fleet of JLTVs is currently being used at the Iowa Ordinance Training Center located at Camp Dodge in Johnston to educate soldiers in maintaining the vehicles.

A powerful suspension system, viewpoint cameras, an automatic fire extinguisher and heated windshields are just some of the features available in the new JLTV.

“The capability of this truck is far beyond anything that we’ve had,” Sgt. 1st Class Bradley Meyer, an IOTC instructor, said in a release. “It’s fun, it’s exciting to see.”

The new JLTV comes as a nationwide effort to modernize military equipment across all branches of American defense.

The Iowa National Guard revealed its new JLTVs to the public June 29 at the final Summer Concert Series event at Camp Dodge.

