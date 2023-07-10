Huskers Brice Matthews and Max Anderson drafted in first two rounds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Brice Matthews is headed home, the shortstop is from Humble Texas, which is outside of Houston. The Astros took the Nebraska shortstop with the 28th pick in the first round. He’s the highest Huskers pick since Alex Gordon in 2005 and the seventh first-round pick in program history. Brice hit .359 with 11 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 67 RBI and 61 runs scored in 2023.

“It’s pretty cool for that to happen. There were a lot of talks with them and my advisor, how much they liked me and how much they were interested, it was pretty cool to see that,” said Matthews shortly after Houston drafted him.

Brice’s teammate Max Anderson, who went to Millard West was taken early in the second round by the Detroit Tigers 45th overall. He’s the fifth second-round pick in program history. Together Max and Brice are the first middle infielders from the same team to go in the first two rounds since Arizona State in 2015. Max hit .414 with 20 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 70 RBI and 51 runs scored in 2023.

