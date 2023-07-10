We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Isolated severe storms possible Monday night

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of E Nebraska until 10PM. The highest risk for a strong storm or two is NW of the Metro. The main concerns will be hail of 1″+ and wind.

Severe threat
Severe threat(wowt)

Storms will likely move into the viewing area around 5-6PM and gradually push SE. Depending on their speed, a storm may reach the Metro between 7-9PM... They lose intensity as they travel SE so the severe threat will be minimal for the Metro if a storm manages to hold together long enough to reach the area. Storms will generally be done after 10PM but we may see some isolated storms as late as 11PM to the SW.

7PM
7PM(wowt)
9PM
9PM(wowt)
11PM
11PM(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park
Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha
Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers
A high-speed pursuit led to the shooting death of a man police were looking for in connection...
Police: Man killed after pursuit involved in disturbances at two other Omaha homes
19-year-old reportedly shot overnight in north Omaha park

Latest News

Off and on storm chances through the end of the week
First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms possible Tuesday night
Hot & humid this afternoon before storm chances return tonight
Scattered storms possible northwest of metro by the early evening