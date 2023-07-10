Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Isolated severe storms possible Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of E Nebraska until 10PM. The highest risk for a strong storm or two is NW of the Metro. The main concerns will be hail of 1″+ and wind.

Storms will likely move into the viewing area around 5-6PM and gradually push SE. Depending on their speed, a storm may reach the Metro between 7-9PM... They lose intensity as they travel SE so the severe threat will be minimal for the Metro if a storm manages to hold together long enough to reach the area. Storms will generally be done after 10PM but we may see some isolated storms as late as 11PM to the SW.

