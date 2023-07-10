Brewers draft UNO’s Mike Boeve in second round

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Brewers drafted Omaha third baseman Mike Boeve 54th overall. Mike played his high school ball at Hastings before coming to Omaha. He was very good from the start and grew into a second-round pick with the Mavericks. Boeve had multiple opportunities to transfer to other more prestigious programs but he stayed and became a three-time All-Summit League first-teamer.

Boeve .360 in his three-year career at UNO and .401 his final season. He only struck out a staggering 67 times in those three years.

