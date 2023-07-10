6 First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday evening & overnight storm potential

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ve made Tuesday a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms in the evening and overnight. We likely won’t all see storms but any that get going will have the energy they need to strengthen.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

After another warm and humid day Tuesday, the development of any storms by Tuesday evening is rather uncertain but there will be plenty of energy available.

Tuesday Severe (WOWT)

7pm would be the earliest for any storm potential but the odds likely increase into the overnight. We’d likely see any storms move from northwest to southeast and the later storms would have a greater wind threat.

Severe Threats (WOWT)

Storms are not a guarantee for all of us but any that can get going will have plenty of energy to work with. The evening storms in the 7-10pm window have the greatest tornado potential but also are the least likely to develop.

There is the greater threat of an organized line of storms after 10pm during the overnight hours. That is where some wind gusts could develop and become severe.

It’s possible that a few are left over by Wednesday morning as well. Once those exit southeast, the rest of a the day will be rather nice Wednesday.

