Union Omaha beats Richmond with only ten men 4-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The game was up for grabs late in the first half in a 1-1 tie when Union Omaha went down to ten men for the final 50 minutes. From that point, the Owls outscored Richmond 3-0 and won 4-1. John Scearce scored the first goal of the game in the 24th minute, a header off a corner kick that was high enough to clear the goalie but still drop below the crossbar.

Richmond tied it up in the 39th minute with a goal by Emiliano Terzaghi. In the second half, Noe Meza scored off of another header by the Owls to make it 2-1 and Steevan Dos Santos came off the bench to score the final two goals. Union Omaha will return next Saturday, July 15th with a trip to Northern Colorado.

