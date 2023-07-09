Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 7
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the former 11-Worth Cafe building, a deadly crash in Cass County, and a mass rescue of Elkhorn River tubers
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 7.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
He was one of two workers with a Kansas City water maintenance company who fell through the hole during Friday morning’s rainstorm.
5. Together Inc. selling location of former 11-Worth Cafe
Omaha nonprofit Together Inc. is selling its 24th Street building, the home of the former 11-Worth Cafe.
4. Police forensics team investigating after body found in south Omaha
Police were called to 24th and Deer Park Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. They say neighbors called to report what appeared to be a body on the other side of the fence at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 3 building.
3. Alcohol believed to be factor in Cass County crash that left 4 dead at the scene
All those killed were in a car that collided with a pickup Tuesday night on a Highway 63 intersection near Greenwood, according to the sheriff’s report.
2. Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area
Chaos ensued last Saturday on the Elkhorn River near Waterloo after lightning scared tubers out of the water.
1. Child rushed to hospital after being found in water at Lake Zorinsky
Omaha Police determined the child was at a playground and had wandered off before she was found in the lake a short time later. The child died a few days later.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Big baby arrives on July 4th
5. VIDEO: Former 11-Worth Cafe building for sale
4. Search for a man swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha during a rainstorm
3. Child dies riding inner tube dies after collision with a jet ski on South Dakota lake
2. Alcohol believed to be factor in Cass County crash that left 4 dead at the scene
1. Child found in Lake Zorinsky dies
