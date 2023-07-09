Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 7

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, July 7.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

He was one of two workers with a Kansas City water maintenance company who fell through the hole during Friday morning’s rainstorm.

Officials say the man was rescued and transported to the hospital.

5. Together Inc. selling location of former 11-Worth Cafe

Omaha nonprofit Together Inc. is selling its 24th Street building, the home of the former 11-Worth Cafe.

Omaha nonprofit Together Inc. is selling its 24th Street building, the home of the former 11-Worth Cafe.

Police were called to 24th and Deer Park Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. They say neighbors called to report what appeared to be a body on the other side of the fence at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 3 building.

Omaha Police are investigating after a body was found near a South Omaha business Monday.

All those killed were in a car that collided with a pickup Tuesday night on a Highway 63 intersection near Greenwood, according to the sheriff’s report.

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood late Tuesday night.

Chaos ensued last Saturday on the Elkhorn River near Waterloo after lightning scared tubers out of the water.

Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River Saturday after lightning scared tubers out of the water.

Omaha Police determined the child was at a playground and had wandered off before she was found in the lake a short time later. The child died a few days later.

A child was rushed to the hospital after being found in the water Saturday night.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.