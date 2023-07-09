Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said a 13-year-old is facing multiple counts after a stabbing was reported near Memorial Park on Friday.

Police tell 6 News the incident near Memorial Park is connected to another incident that happened an hour earlier.

The teen faces potential charges of sexual assault, robbery, abduction, terroristic threats, assault, and use of a weapon, the OPD spokesman said.

