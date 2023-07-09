We are Local
Teen facing multiple charges as Omaha Police investigate stabbing near Memorial Park

Charges include sexual assault, robbery, abduction, terroristic threats; OPD says arrest connected to another incident
(MGN)
By Bella Caracta and Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said a 13-year-old is facing multiple counts after a stabbing was reported near Memorial Park on Friday.

Police tell 6 News the incident near Memorial Park is connected to another incident that happened an hour earlier.

The teen faces potential charges of sexual assault, robbery, abduction, terroristic threats, assault, and use of a weapon, the OPD spokesman said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

