OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Drivers on Highway 75 through north Omaha will have to maneuver around various lane and ramp closures for the next couple of months.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation say the closures are expected to start at 7 p.m. Sunday and continue through September 2023.

DRIVERS: US-75 from Hamilton St. to Fort St. will have various overnight lane and ramp closures beginning TODAY, Sunday, July 9 at 7 PM, weather permitting. These closures are anticipated to remain in place until September 2023. Drivers are reminded to slow down and follow signs. pic.twitter.com/v2hCFFU7c0 — Omaha Hwy Conditions (@NDOTomaha) July 9, 2023

