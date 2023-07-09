We are Local
Omaha man dies after motorcycle veers off Highway 79 in Saunders County

(MGN Online)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A 63-year-old Omaha man died Saturday evening after a motorcycle crash along Highway 79 south of North Bend.

David Sebben was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson northbound along the highway when he lost control of the vehicle after it veered off the right side of the road, according to a Sunday evening report from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office.

The 911 call came in at 5:37 p.m., the report states.

The deputy arriving at the scene performed life-saving measures until Sebben could be transported to Methodist Fremont Health by Prague Fire and Rescue personnel with assistance from Fremont Fire ALS.

Sebben was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the report states.

The Morse Bluff and Fremont fire departments and the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the crash site.

