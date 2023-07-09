We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Motorcyclist killed after two collide overnight in south Omaha

They were relatives riding Harley Davidson motorcycles together, police said
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a two-motorcycle crash just before 1 a.m. Sunday that left one rider dead.

At 12:54 a.m., officers were called to the scene of a crash that sent one of the motorcycles over a guardrail near Missouri Avenue in L Street, a few blocks east of the Highway 75 interchange.

Riley Deniss, 22, of Neola, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being transported from the scene by Omaha Fire Department medics.

Police said Deniss was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson behind a relative on a 2007 Harley Davidson. The two motorcyclists were eastbound on L Street when Deniss struck the rear of the motorcycle in front of him.

The force of the crash pushed Deniss’ motorcycle over a curb, causing it to flip over a guardrail, throwing him from the vehicle, the report states. The other motorcyclist, a 25-year-old from La Vista, lost control of their vehicle and slid down the road.

The second motorcyclist suffered a leg fracture, according to the police report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chase ends in crash at IWCC
Man sought by Omaha Police in Regency homicide shot, killed by officers
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 near Council Bluffs
A man crashed his car into a Bellevue Laundry World on Saturday.
Man crashes vehicle into Bellevue Laundry World
Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
Sunday's Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful summer evening, warmer Sunday

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
Road work Highway 75 to affect north Omaha traffic
Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 near Council Bluffs
A man crashed his car into a Bellevue Laundry World on Saturday.
Man crashes vehicle into Bellevue Laundry World
NDOT officials will hold a public meeting later this month to seek input on improvements to...
NDOT holding public meeting to discuss improvements to 72nd & L