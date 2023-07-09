David’s Morning Forecast - Sunny skies, warmer afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies allowed temperatures to drop into the upper 50s across the area once again this morning, giving us another nice and cool start to the day. A little patchy fog developed closed to sunrise, but sunny skies will clear out quickly and we’ll see mainly blue skies through the rest of your Sunday. Temperatures will warm a little quicker compared to yesterday, pushing back to nearly 80 degrees by the lunch hour. Afternoon highs should top out in the mid 80s for the metro, right around 85 degrees for Omaha. Western Iowa will be slightly cooler, with highs in the lower 80s. Although warmer than yesterday, the humidity will still be lower than usual for this time of year helping it to feel reasonably comfortable. It should be another very nice evening with mostly clear skies, light winds, and temperatures dropping back into the upper 70s after sunset.

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Monday morning will not be quite as cool, but still pretty comfortable with clear skies and temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies through the morning hours, with temperatures warming into the upper 80s by the lunch hour. Humidity levels will climb a bit over what we’ve seen this weekend. Clouds will start to bubble up by early afternoon, and a few scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across northeastern Nebraska by mid-afternoon. Those storms should drift south toward the I-80 corridor after 4pm. A strong storm or two is possible, especially in northeastern Nebraska with a couple strong wind gusts and perhaps some small hail. Storms remain scattered in nature as the move toward the metro, so not everyone will see rain. Storms should fade away as we head into the evening hours.

Spotty storms Monday afternoon (WOWT)

Tuesday will be another warmer and humid day with highs around 90 degrees. Most of Tuesday will be dry, but we are watching another chance for thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These storms could be strong with some gusty winds, especially for central and northeastern Nebraska once again. This rain chance appears to be a little more widespread, meaning more areas should see rain through early Wednesday. Showers should be moving out of the area Wednesday morning.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Warm and humid conditions continue through the rest of the week with high temperatures generally in the mid-80s. Wednesday through Friday should be generally dry, outside of perhaps an isolated shower on Thursday. Rain chances return over the weekend.

