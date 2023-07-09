David’s Evening Forecast - Great summer evening, watching for storms Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low humidity and generally sunny skies made for another fantastic Summer day across the area, though a little warmer than what we saw yesterday. High temperatures topped out in the low and mid-80s across the area, still a few degrees below average for this time of year. Quiet conditions will continue into the evening, it should be a great night to step outside as winds are light and the humidity is still on the lower side. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s through about 8pm, then drop back into the 70s. Clear skies and light wind stick around overnight, though it will not be quite as cool as the past few nights with lows in the lower 60s.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Monday will start off with mainly sunny skies helping us to warm very quickly. High temperatures should top out around 90 degrees, and the humidity will increase as well so it will feel much more like a summer day. Clouds will build as we get into the afternoon hours, with the potential for a few scattered storms increasing after 3 or 4pm. Storms are expected to initially develop north of Omaha, closer to Norfolk and Sioux City, then drop south toward the I-80 corridor throughout the evening.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A few stronger storms are possible, with an isolated severe wind gust or even some hail not out of the question. The highest chance for stronger storms will be mainly across central and northern Nebraska, generally north of the Omaha metro. That said, a storm or two is quite possible for the evening, though any storm likely would not last all that long. The showers and storms should be fading away and moving out of the area by 10pm to Midnight.

Spotty storms Monday afternoon (WOWT)

Tuesday will bring us another chance for storms, however the bulk of the day should be dry. We’ll see partly cloudy skies throughout the morning and afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Storms are expected to develop in western South Dakota and Nebraska during the evening, and then push our way late in the day, or more likely in the overnight. In fact, the most likely time for storms appears to be after 10pm, with some data indicating storms may not arrive until after Midnight. While some stronger storms are possible, the late night arrival tends to mean storms would be in a weakening phase by the time they arrive. Stay tuned for updates in case the timing on that changes. Showers should move out early Wednesday with quieter and warm weather through the rest of the week, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s just about every day.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.