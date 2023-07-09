We are Local
19-year-old reportedly shot overnight in north Omaha park

(Source: Gray News)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting the victim said happened early Sunday in Benson Park.

According to an OPD news release, a 19-year-old who had gone to CHI Health Immanuel Hospital for treatment told officers at about 2:30 a.m. that he had been shot while in the park, located near Military and Ames avenues.

The man’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, the report states.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP; or submit a tip online omahacrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

