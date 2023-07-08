A rare Storm Chasers win against Gwinnett 7-1

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It defies logic, Gwinnett is at the bottom of the division but the Stripers have had great success this year against the Storm Chasers. That though was put on hold, at least for one night, the Chasers are now 2-8 this season against Gwinnett thanks to a 7-1 win Friday night.

Paxton Wallace drove in his first Triple-A run and Jermaine Palacios hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to blow it open 4-1. Cole Ragans picked up the win after only allowing one run in five innings of work. He also struck out seven batters. The Omaha victory snaps a season-long five-game losing streak, the two teams will meet again Saturday night at 5 p.m. central.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.