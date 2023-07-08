Motorcyclist dies in crash on I-80 near Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A man driving a motorcycle died after colliding with a pick-up truck near Council Bluffs on Saturday morning.

Officers and medics were dispatched to the on-ramp to I-80 westbound from Highway 6.

Police say the pick-up was in front of the motorcycle as both were entering I-80 westbound from Highway 6. As the vehicles began to merge, for an unknown reason, the motorcycle rear-ended the pickup. This caused the motorcycle to hit the guardrail and eject the driver.

According to police, nobody in the pick-up was injured. Medical personnel transported the motorcycle driver to Nebraska Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.