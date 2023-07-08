We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man crashes vehicle into Bellevue Laundry World

A man crashed a Ford Mustang into the side of a Bellevue building Saturday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man crashed a car into a Bellevue Laundry World on Saturday.

A man driving a gray Ford Mustang collided with the east side of the Laundry World at 402 Galvin Road N in Bellevue around noon Saturday.

Captain Zane Johnson with the Omaha Police Dept. told 6 News the man driving the vehicle missed the brake pedal and hit the gas. Johnson reported major damage to the building’s

There is not believed to be any structural damage to the building at this time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
Former President Trump visits Council Bluffs
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten won’t be charged in traffic incident
Kiewit finalizes purchase of La Vista PayPal complex
OFD: Lightning causes small fire at Omaha apartment complex

Latest News

A man crashed his car into a Bellevue Laundry World on Saturday.
Man runs car into Bellevue Laundry World
Grand Island man sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography offenses
A pedestrian walks past a sign for the Iowa Caucuses on a downtown skywalk, in Des Moines,...
Iowa caucus date made official
Gov. Pillen set for Vietnam trade mission