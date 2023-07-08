We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lucky gambler turns $40 wager into $10 million jackpot

A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.
A Las Vegas gambler hit a $10 million jackpot on Friday while playing a Megabucks slot machine.(Boyd Gaming via KVVU)
By Michael Bell and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man became an instant millionaire on Friday thanks to playing a Megabucks slot machine.

KVVU reports the man identified as Jesus C. turned a $40 wager into a $10 million jackpot while gambling at Boyd Gaming’s Cannery hotel-casino.

According to Boyd Gaming, this was the first time the slot player visited its Cannery property.

Jesus C. was handed a check in the amount of $10.4 million on the casino floor.

He said he plans to buy his mother a house with his winnings.

Officials said the largest Megabucks jackpot was hit in 2003 in the amount of $39 million.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
No one was injured
Omaha woman charged with arson
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Latest News

The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
Shooting in Gwinnett County
Investigator with a metro Atlanta prosecutor’s office shot in car by other motorist, police say
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women...
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, is one big step closer to freedom
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units during a visit...
US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of new military aid package
ARCHIVO - Foto del 12 de abril del 2018, Britney Spears la 29ma edición del GLAAD Media Awards...
Video shows Britney Spears inadvertently hit herself in face while trying to get Wembanyama’s attention