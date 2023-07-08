Iowa caucus date made official

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The official date for the 2024 Republican Iowa Caucus is set for January 15.

The State Central Committee of the Republican Party of Iowa met Saturday and unanimously approved the selected date.

“After our state legislature and governor took needed action earlier this year to preempt Iowa Democrats’ plans to derail the Iowa Caucus by running a de facto primary election instead, we are proud to affirm that Iowa will continue to honor our half-century-old promises to the other carve-out states,” Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said in a release. “We remain committed to maintaining Iowa’s cherished First-in-the-Nation Caucuses, and look forward to holding a historic caucus in the coming months and defeating Joe Biden come November 2024.”

