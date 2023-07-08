We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A comfortable and dry weekend ahead

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today brought a nice round of rain! As expected, totals ranges between .25″-1.25″ for most locations with over three quarters of an inch for the Metro!

Rain totals
Rain totals(wowt)

We’ll dry out in time for the weekend but clouds linger... Saturday gradually clears with highs in the 70s. Plan on more sun and 80s Sunday.

Highs Saturday
Highs Saturday(wowt)
Highs Sunday
Highs Sunday(wowt)

Monday and Tuesday will be even warmer and quite humid as rain chances move back in and highs climb into the upper 80s. Tuesday’s rain comes with a cold front that drops our highs back to the low 80s Wednesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

