David’s Morning Forecast - Great Saturday afternoon, warmer Sunday

By David Koeller
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Low clouds rolling in this morning will leave us with gray skies to start the day. It’s a cooler morning with most of the area seeing temperatures in the mid and upper 50s, about 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Clouds should thin by later this morning with at least partly cloudy skies as we head into the afternoon. Most of the morning will be spent in the 60s, but we will warm into the 70s this afternoon. Highs top out in the mid and upper 70s, once again around 10 degrees below average for this time of year. More clouds will likely roll in at times this afternoon, but we should still see a fair bit of sunshine. Lower humidity levels should help it to feel very nice outside. Temperatures will be very comfortable for the evening, falling back into the lower 70s by 10pm.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Clouds should thin out overnight allow temperatures to drop back into the upper 50s once again for Sunday morning. After the cooler the average start, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and that means things will warm up a little quicker. Temperatures will be back into the mid and upper 70s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s around the area. We’ll likely end up below average once again, but a little closer to normal with highs around 84 or 85 degrees in Omaha. The average for much of July is around 88 degrees. Skies should remain mostly clear into the evening with a light southwest breeze. Humidity levels will still be in check as well, so it should feel reasonable comfortable for most of the day.

Warming temperatures by next week
Warming temperatures by next week(WOWT)

More warmth and humidity is expected on Monday as temperatures climb back into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop by Monday afternoon or evening, moving in from northern Nebraska. At the moment, the shower and storms appear to be scattered in nature so not everyone will get rain. The warm and humidity sticks around into Tuesday, with most of the day being dry. We will see another chance for storms Tuesday evening or Tuesday night, this round potentially being a little more widespread before it moves out early on Wednesday. Those storms developing along a cold front that will help to keep temperatures in the mid-80s for most of the rest of next week.

