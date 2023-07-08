David’s Evening Forecast - Beautiful summer evening, warmer Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning low clouds and fog gave way to partly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures have been very comfortable for nearly the middle of July, sitting in the 60s through the morning and warming into the mid-70s this afternoon. A light north breeze and low humidity also helping to keep things feeling really nice. It should be a beautiful Summer evening with temperatures remaining in the mid and low 70s as we approach sunset. Temperatures should hold in the low 70s through about 9pm, dipping into the 60s after sunset. More clouds may roll in at times early tonight, but skies should clear again by early Sunday allowing for another cool night across the area.

Saturday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

We will start out in the 50s once again on Sunday, a good 10 degrees below average for this time of year. Skies should be clear to start the day, meaning lots of sunshine and a quicker warmer. After starting off in the 50s, we’ll quickly warm through the 60s and should be back into the mid if not upper 70s by the lunch hour. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-80s, topping out around 85 degrees for the Omaha metro. Although warmer than what we saw Saturday afternoon, we should still be a few degrees below normal. Humidity will still be on the low side, and we’ll have a light west to southwest breeze so it will still be a great day for getting outside.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

The heat and humidity returns a bit for Monday as high temperatures push closer to 90 degrees. Although it will not be thick as it can be this time of year, expect to feel more humidity Monday afternoon as well. We will have a chance for some scattered storms Monday afternoon, mainly developing after 3 or 4pm. Storms are expected to initially develop across far northern Nebraska and Iowa, before dropping south toward the I-80 corridor. Since storms are expected to be scattered in nature, not everyone will see rain. However, where storms develop, expect brief heavy downpours and potentially some gusty winds.

Temperatures next week (WOWT)

Tuesday will bring another day with highs near 90 and more humidity. A cold front moving in late Tuesday night will bring a chance for storms after dark into early Wednesday. This rain may be slightly more widespread, and appears to be the better chance for most areas to at least see a little moisture. While widespread severe weather is not currently expected, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out since it is the middle of summer. Rain should move out early on Wednesday leaving reasonably mild weather for Summer, highs in the mid-80s are expected through the rest of the week with a couple more rain chances Thursday night or Friday.

