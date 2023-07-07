We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

WWE Monday Night Raw returning to Omaha

(WOWT)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship program, “Monday Night Raw,” is returning to Omaha.

The show will take place at CHI Health Center October 9, 2023.

This will be the first staging of Monday Night Raw in Omaha since September 2017

Some stars expected to make appearances are Iowa native and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, as well as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
No one was injured
Omaha woman charged with arson
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

Trump event parking map.
Trump arriving in Council Bluffs on Friday
Two contractors have been rescued after falling into a manhole near 19th and Howard in downtown...
BREAKING: Two men rescued from manhole in Old Market
Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Omaha rescue personnel locate man swept away after falling into downtown manhole
Fire officials investigating blaze at Omaha apartment complex under construction