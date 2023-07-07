WWE Monday Night Raw returning to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship program, “Monday Night Raw,” is returning to Omaha.

The show will take place at CHI Health Center October 9, 2023.

This will be the first staging of Monday Night Raw in Omaha since September 2017

Are you ready for this? 😁 @WWE Monday Night Raw is coming BACK to CHI Health Center #Omaha on October 9! Tickets GO ON SALE July 14 @ 10:00 AM ✨ pic.twitter.com/8zASWfwnOH — CHI Health Center Omaha (@CHICenterOmaha) July 7, 2023

Some stars expected to make appearances are Iowa native and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins, as well as WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

