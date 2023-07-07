Water conservation, usage still closely being monitored in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In the summer, life seems to revolve around water with sprinklers for fun, washing cars, and watering the lawn to perfection.

But, during the sunny season, Lincoln uses three times the amount of water it does during the winter.

On average, Lincoln uses 34 million gallons of water a day, but this May, the city set a city record with 70 million gallons. The Capital City has enough water to sustain its population, but the focus now is on planning for the decades ahead.

“We can never have too much water,” said Liz Elliot the Director of Lincoln Transportation and Utilities. “And so getting a second water source online will be beneficial not only to the city of Lincoln but to the entire region.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird approved a second water source for the city by the Missouri River. A water field and treatment center will be developed in the years to come, but it’s still in the planning stages.

The Capital City has a history of conserving water. Usage has been reduced in Lincoln by 33% compared to the mid-80s with the implementation of an updated plumbing system.

Right now, the city has been saving water with voluntary conservation efforts, and since May, the daily amount went down to 40 million gallons-per-day.

Currently, Lincoln is in a conservation advisory, but it’s not mandatory. The last time this happened was in 2017.

This year, Lancaster County has been the driest since the drought monitor started, although the rains in the last month have helped.

“We’ve been seeing about an inch of rain each week, and we’ve seen our water use decrease pretty significantly,” said Steve Owen the Water Production and Treatment Superintendent.

The city suggests keeping usage down by enjoying the rain we do get and paying attention to the timing of things like automatic sprinkler systems.

People can view the city’s water usage and conservation efforts here.

