Storm Chasers drop a fifth straight, this one 9-6 at Gwinnett

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thanks in part to a Nate Eaton two-run home run the Storm Chasers jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead against Gwinnett, but the Stripers came back with nine runs to beat Omaha 9-6. Joshua Fuentes hit a grand slam for the Stripers in the fourth inning, they also scored two other runs in the fourth. From there the home team scored three more runs to put it away.

This is a fifth consecutive loss for the Chasers, which ties the longest streak of the season. They also fall to 1-8 this season against Gwinnett, which is a bit of a head-scratcher because Gwinnett is in last place, despite winning those eight games against Omaha.

