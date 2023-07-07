Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain & storms move through Friday morning & afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The early morning hours will start dry but rain and storms are likely to quickly move in for the morning drive. Rounds of rain and storms with downpours and lightning will be in the area all morning and linger through the afternoon.

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

There is the small risk of an isolated strong storm or two as this complex passes through. A couple wind gusts and some hail are possible from a storm or two but most of us will avoid severe weather.

Severe Risk Today (WOWT)

The potential is there for a swath of 1-2″ rainfall diving through the area today too. It won’t be for everyone but models agree on a path of some heavier rain from this complex in some form as you can see here.

Rainfall Model 1 (WOWT)

Rainfall Model 2 (WOWT)

All of this will keep us much cooler today with highs near 70 degrees with hopes for a little late day sunshine but it’s likely too little, too late to help us much.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

By the evening hours we’ll be setting the stage for what should be a beautiful weekend for us all. Low dew points on the muggy meter and quiet weather with highs near 80 degrees should feel great.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

