We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Rounds of rain & storms move through Friday morning & afternoon

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The early morning hours will start dry but rain and storms are likely to quickly move in for the morning drive. Rounds of rain and storms with downpours and lightning will be in the area all morning and linger through the afternoon.

Friday Rain Chances
Friday Rain Chances(WOWT)

There is the small risk of an isolated strong storm or two as this complex passes through. A couple wind gusts and some hail are possible from a storm or two but most of us will avoid severe weather.

Severe Risk Today
Severe Risk Today(WOWT)

The potential is there for a swath of 1-2″ rainfall diving through the area today too. It won’t be for everyone but models agree on a path of some heavier rain from this complex in some form as you can see here.

Rainfall Model 1
Rainfall Model 1(WOWT)
Rainfall Model 2
Rainfall Model 2(WOWT)

All of this will keep us much cooler today with highs near 70 degrees with hopes for a little late day sunshine but it’s likely too little, too late to help us much.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

By the evening hours we’ll be setting the stage for what should be a beautiful weekend for us all. Low dew points on the muggy meter and quiet weather with highs near 80 degrees should feel great.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
No one was injured
Omaha woman charged with arson
La Vista Police Chief to retire
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten to retire following leave of absence

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Friday morning
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A rainy Friday morning forecast
Morning storms expected Friday morning