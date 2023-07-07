Omaha rescue personnel locate man swept away after falling into downtown manhole

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel said they found the man they were looking for after two fell into a manhole in downtown Omaha.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, the men fell in around 19th and Howard streets, with the search continuing through the water system further south from that location.

Rescuers reported that they had found him at about 10:20 a.m. near Seventh and Leavenworth streets.

