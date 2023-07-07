Lightning strikes: how to keep yourself safe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - They’re about the width of your thumb, but they pack temperatures five times hotter than the surface of the Sun. Lightning has killed six people in the US so far this year, one of them being a Nebraska man struck June 21st while riding a horse checking on cattle.

Lightning Safety (WOWT)

When storms are approaching your area and you start to hear thunder, head inside! Lightning kills an average of 30 people a year in the US, and can strike miles away from rainfall. As a general rule of thumb, wait at least 30 minutes after the most recent rumble of thunder heard.

Lightning Fatalities (WOWT)

Florida takes the lead in most lightning deaths, amounting to 53 total in the last ten years. Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, and Arizona are also in the double digits. Nebraska has had one death that occurred this year, Iowa totaling two since 2013.

Lightning Fatalities (WOWT)

Fishing ranks as number one for activities with the most deaths, followed by the beach, boating, camping, and farming. Each of the stats listed above involves outdoor activities... but you can’t always get indoors in time. Electricity tries to find the path of least resistance, so if you’re stranded out in the elements, get away from higher ground, and away from other tall objects like trees.

