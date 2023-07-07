La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten won’t be charged in traffic incident

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten won’t be charged in the incident that prompted his leave of absence earlier this year.

Lausten has been on a paid leave of absence since late March after he self-reported to his department that he was involved in a traffic incident where he failed to stop. Lausten was flagged for speeding in Mills County, Iowa, and failed to stop for a traffic stop.

Mills County Attorney DeShawne Bird-Sell told 6 News in an email on Friday that local authorities had looked into the matter.

“Our Sheriff’s Office and the Mills County Attorney’s Office reviewed the nominal amount of information in this matter and determined that we will not proceed with charges at this time,” Bird-Sell said.

Lausten, who has been La Vista’s police chief since 2002, told 6 News earlier this week that he is planning to retire at the end of the year. It’s unclear whether he will remain on paid leave until December or whether he will return to the department.

LVPD Capt. D.J. Barcal has been acting chief of police since Lausten’s leave.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.