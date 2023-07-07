Kiewit finalizes purchase of La Vista PayPal complex

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a done deal. Kiewit has now bought the buildings at the former PayPal complex in La Vista for almost $33 million.

The sign in front of the building known as Plat One in Southport East, says Kiewit. With a view from Interstate 80 near Giles Road, you can’t miss it.

The construction and engineering firm, headquartered in Omaha, is taking over both buildings that were once bustling with PayPal workers. There are some really nice amenities here, such as a lagoon and walking paths to get some fresh air.

In May, 6 News reported that Kiewit’s technology group, business services, and supply network, as well as data services divisions, would all be moving from their facility near 120th and L streets in Omaha to La Vista.

The buildings and lots in La Vista have resembled a ghost town ever since PayPal downsized and sent many workers home during the COVID pandemic. PayPal told 6 News their ways of working have evolved and so, too, have their office needs.

The Sarpy County Assessor’s Office says Kiewit purchased the property for $32.4 million, and it’s assessed at more than $27 million.

Kiewit’s Vice President of Corporate Communications Bob Kula confirmed the move and deal in an e-mail to 6 News.

“This will be done in phases through the remainder of the year as renovations are completed,” Kula wrote. “We expect to accommodate about 1,500 employees.”

Kula said there will be no employees left working at the old location near L Street Marketplace in west Omaha.

This move does not affect Kiewit’s downtown headquarters in Omaha.

