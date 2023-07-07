We are Local
Friday morning rain totals

By Jade Steffens
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rounds of rain and storms with downpours and lightning moved through the area Friday morning, leaving behind a decent amount of rainfall totals across the metro ranging from around .5″ to 1″.

Here’s a look at precipitation departure from normal as of Thursday, July 6th. With the added totals from Friday, July will nearly be two inches above average so far, bringing Omaha’s summer numbers close to average. Despite all of the recent rain, the area is still roughly four inches behind on rainfall for the year.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

