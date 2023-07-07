We are Local
LIVE: Former President Trump visits Council Bluffs

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Former President Trump is making a campaign stop Friday in Council Bluffs.

The program was scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. at the MidAmerica Center, with Trump expected to start his remarks at 1 p.m.

Trump’s plane arrived at Eppley Airfield in Omaha at about 12:20 p.m., and his motorcade left for Council Bluffs about 10 minutes later.

His visit to Iowa comes on the heels of former Vice President Pence’s campaign stops around the state. Pence was in Neola on Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

