Fire officials investigating blaze at Omaha apartment complex under construction
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire officials say lightning struck an apartment complex under construction leading to a small fire.
OFD tells 6 News they responded to an apartment building near 120th and Roanoke Blvd., south of Fort Street.
Fire officials say lightning traveled through the dryer vent lines, igniting a small fire on the balcony eaves.
The fire was quickly extinguished and no extension was found.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.
--
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.