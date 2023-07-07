Fire officials investigating blaze at Omaha apartment complex under construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire officials say lightning struck an apartment complex under construction leading to a small fire.

OFD tells 6 News they responded to an apartment building near 120th and Roanoke Blvd., south of Fort Street.

Fire officials say lightning traveled through the dryer vent lines, igniting a small fire on the balcony eaves.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no extension was found.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

