Family doesn’t buy apology in murder of Iowa Spanish teacher

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “The defendant, Willard Noble Chaiden Miller should be sentenced to life with a possibility of parole after 35 years,” said Judge Shawn Showers at the sentencing of Willard Miller.

That sentence came after 7 hours of testimony and victim impact statements in court Thursday.

Willard Miller pleaded guilty to murdering Nohema Graber in Fairfield in November of 2021.

Miller, along with his friend Jeremy Goodale, admitted to beating Nohema Graber to death with a baseball bat in a park in November 2021.

Following testimony from Division of Criminal Investigation investigators and others, the court heard victim impact statements from 10 people.

That included family statements from people who live here and in Mexico.

Showers said these statements helped drive the sentencing along with the impact the murder had on the community of Fairfield.

”This sentence is permissible under the Iowa law. A 35-year mandatory minimum is not cruel and unusual punishment for the defendant as it represents the appropriate time of incarceration for the defendant and Mr. Goodale premeditative murder,” Showers said.

”I would like to apologize for my actions first and foremost to the family. I am sincerely sorry,” Miller said at the sentencing.

One of the two teenagers who killed a Fairfield Spanish teacher apologized for it.

Despite that apology - the judge still called Willard Miller’s actions ‘evil’ as he sentenced him to life in prison.

He’s eligible for parole after 35 years because he was a minor at the time of the murder.

The family of Nohema Graber did not seem moved by Miller’s apology.

Many of the comments expressed anger over the murder of a teacher that was well-liked in the community.

The family urged the judge to keep Miller in prison as long as possible before being eligible for parole.

10 different family members spoke or provided statements.

All of them expressed some degree of anger.

One talked about how Graber always went out of her way to help students who were struggling... even talking about how she offered help to Miller.

Another said he simply didn’t believe Miller’s apology.

”To this day it scared me that he felt no genuine remorse. No doubt he’s sorry for himself. Sorry he’s here. Sorry for what’s coming. Perhaps sorry for his family. But I don’t believe he feels genuine remorse for slaughtering Nohema Graber,” one said.

”I believe that Willard Shaiden Miller should be sentenced to life in prison for the crime and serve no less than 35 years before becoming eligible for the possibility of parole,” Tom Graber, the victim’s brother-in-law, said.

”Nohema was a dedicated, warm, selfless woman who dedicated herself to her community. She was brimming with love and energy that she shared with all around her. Her adoring family, her students, and member of her church and her towns Latino community,” said Tommy Graber said, reading for Barbra Graber.

”As you’ve heard already, Nohema had a lot of impact on a lot of people, and it only took two people to actually remove her from our lives just like that,” said Jim Graber, the victim’s brother-in-law.

Miller has now been transported to start serving his term at the ‘Youthful Offender Unit’ at the Oakdale campus in Coralville.

Jeremey Goodale is the other teen who pled guilty to the murder of Graber. His sentencing is set for August 23rd.

