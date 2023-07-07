We are Local
Crofton, NE left without police force after termination of 2 police officers

John Carter, the former police chief of Crofton, addresses the crowd at the town hall
John Carter, the former police chief of Crofton, addresses the crowd at the town hall(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Thursday night many concerned citizens showed up to a town hall in Crofton, Nebraska.

The concern comes as the city of Crofton no longer has any police officers on staff.

Former Crofton Police Chief, John Carter, led tonight’s Town Hall meeting, where he alleges the mayor did not want to renew his contract because he is black.

“Unseat someone’s life because I have the authority to do it, not that you’ve done anything improper or wrong, just because I want to is really disconcerting in this day and time, this is 2023 not 1933 or 1953 so in my opinion we are being treated worse than the Klan treated black people back in the 1950′s,” said Carter.

Below is a statement from Bob Evans, the Mayor of Crofton.

There have been a lot of questions, and, unfortunately rumors, concerning our local law enforcement matter. Since there are personnel matters involved, I am not able to comment or respond at this time. One must not forget, however, the words of the famous radio broadcaster, Paul Harvey, who reminded us to wait for the “rest of the story” before one comes to any conclusion. In the meantime, the city council will continue to provide the citizens of Crofton with a safe community. We will continue to work with the State of Nebraska concerning the pending law enforcement grant application and will find experienced and competent law officers for our city as well.

Bob Evans, Crofton, NE Mayor

A deeper dive into this story will air Friday on News 4. This story will be updated to contain that story.

