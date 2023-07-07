We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Couple celebrates Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets

A Los Angeles couple welcomed quadruplets just in time for the Fourth of July. (Source: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A Southern California couple celebrated the Fourth of July by welcoming quadruplets to their family.

Sara Gutovich gave birth to two girls and two boys at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.

Hospital officials said the babies each weighed more than 4 pounds. The quadruplets were born about five weeks early so they have been moved to the neonatal intensive care unit, but staff says the babies are resting.

According to the hospital, Dr. Steven Rad delivered the quadruplets via C-section with the babies born at about 34 weeks.

Parents Sara and Jay Gutovich said they are feeling “blessed” after welcoming the quadruplets.

Hospital officials said the couple also have a 3-year-old son waiting at home for the arrival of his new siblings.

“Our team is monitoring the babies’ progress and looking forward to the day when they have grown enough to leave the hospital and go home with their family,” the hospital staff shared.

A spokesperson for Cedars-Sinai said quadruplets are extremely rare, occurring only once in every 700,000 pregnancies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
Emergency personnel were called to 19th and Howard streets after two people fell into a manhole...
Maintenance worker swept away after falling into manhole in downtown Omaha
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
No one was injured
Omaha woman charged with arson
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska

Latest News

Technicians work to destroy the United States' chemical weapons stockpile at the U.S. Army...
US destroys last of its declared chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War I
Deputies said in both instances, the women woke up to an intruder fondling their feet.
Deputies looking for ‘foot fondler’ who broke into resort, played with women’s feet while they slept
Paul Jamrowski, father of Jordan Anchondo and father in law of Andre Anchondo, who both died in...
Texas gunman in Walmart shooting gets 90 consecutive life sentences but may still face death penalty
Two men fell into a storm drain in downtown Omaha Friday.
Men rescued from sewer after falling into downtown Omaha storm drain
A former Amazon employee has been sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10...
Former Amazon manager sentenced to 16 years in prison after stealing nearly $10 million