We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lightning hits Nebraska grain elevator, eight people sent to hospital

Six people were sent to the hospital but fortunately their injuries weren't serious.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY, Neb. (KOLN) - A lightning strike at a grain elevator in Polk County sent eight people to the hospital Friday morning.

First responders were dispatched to the Central Valley Ag elevator in Shelby, located about 20 miles south of Columbus, around 8:15 a.m. The sheriff’s office said it appears lightning hit an elevator and injured nearby workers.

Eight employees for McPherson Concrete were there building a new elevator and were injured. All eight were transported to the hospital in Osceola. Fortunately, the injuries weren’t serious, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

correction: An earlier version of this story said six people were sent to the hospital. The Central Valley Ag elevator reports eight people were sent to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha, NE
Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
MCSO detectives arrested Anthonie Ruinard for the murder of 18-year-old Parker League.
Man arrested in teen’s murder after body found in bonfire pit near Apache Junction
German cold case homicide suspect arrested in Nebraska
No one was injured
Omaha woman charged with arson
Emily Gorman (second from left) stands with her dad, mom, older sister and younger sister.
8th grader riding inner tube on lake dies after collision with jet ski, officials say

Latest News

Lightning Fatalities
Lightning strikes: how to keep yourself safe
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten won’t be charged in traffic incident
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia,...
LIVE: Former President Trump visits Council Bluffs
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses