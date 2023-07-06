What’s stored in the garage may fuel fire disaster

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighborhood 4th of July celebrations can quickly turn into something else, as stray fireworks from the street can spark what’s in the garage. In one case Tuesday night, fireworks ignited a garage fire that destroyed three cars, and was likely fueled by common flammables inside.

Garages, attached or not, often harbor the extra fuel that can turn an innocent mistake into a devastating fire. Bellevue Fire Prevention Safety Officer Brian Koontz said to take a good look inside your own garage.

“Fuel for our mowers, our snow blowers, our weed eaters, if we have gas weed eaters, the oils for all those lawnmowers, snow blowers, people have all kinds of fluids for their cars, radiator fluid, you name it,” he said. “If folks change their oil at home, they may not dispose of the oil right away.”

“We know that that they’re going to be those items in garages, that’s where we prefer they be stored versus inside your house,” Koontz said. “It’s just the amounts of it. Try to keep the amounts to manageable levels, so if there is ever a fire, at least it’s a smaller amount of fuel sources than large amounts of oil and fuel and cans and everything else.”

The Omaha Fire Department Fire Prevention Division points out some simple tactics: keep the flammable liquids or combustible gases away from electrical outlets, batteries, even the underside of cars and trucks. And do not store anything that might catch fire - rags, clothes, storage boxes, for example - near any of those ignition points.

Omaha Fire Department's flammable goods, best practices. (WOWT)

Koontz agrees, those things will just make the fire burn longer. He recommends putting paint cans on shelves and keeping any flammable items as far from the “house side” of the garage as possible, just in case.

“With with our garages, we we like to set up our work stations and our our tool charging areas. just be careful with how many, especially your rechargeable tools and the chargers, make sure you aren’t overloading either wall outlet or we like to get the power strips, certainly don’t overload those with chargers because those chargers will get hot when that happens,” Koontz said. “Try not to run extension cords to an extension cord to an extension cord. Just go buy a longer one if you need that much length.”

And if you have leftover fireworks, Koontz says be smart.

“You can turn them in during the amnesty time if you’d like to or you can just storm and use them till new year’s to light them off then. we would ask that you storm in your garage away from the house. if you have a metal storage container, put them in a metal storage container just to take away the risk of any flames getting to them.”

The Omaha Police Department holds an amnesty day in August for anyone looking to dispose of unwanted fireworks, ammunition or weapons, no questions asked.

Koont also cautions that they see quite a few fires start outside of the garage when people put hot coals from their barbecue grills into their garbage cans, often right next to the garage or house, starting a fire.

The U.S. Fire Administration offers resources to better protect your home and garage from fire.

Prevent home garage fires (FEMA)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.