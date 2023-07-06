We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Beautiful July day for us all. Storms return Friday morning.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s an incredibly cool morning out the door with all of us in the 50s. The record low is 53 degrees set in 1967 so we’ll watch to see if that is threatened. Once the sun rises, we’ll be able to warm rather quickly with the abundant sunshine. Overall today will be cooler than average and very comfortable for July.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

Low dew points on the muggy meter will feel fantastic for early July too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a spotty shower after 6pm tonight but those should be very sparse if any develop at all. The best odds for those will be on the Nebraska side.

The better chance of rain and storms will be Friday morning and could bring some highly beneficial rain to the area once again.

Friday AM Storms
Friday AM Storms(WOWT)

The exact timing is still uncertain but a complex of storms looks very likely sometime near or just after sunrise Friday morning and could linger for a few hours. Some 1-2″ rain totals from the heaviest rain is very much in play. There is the small risk of a little severe weather as well with a storm or two trying to produce some hail and wind.

Friday Severe
Friday Severe(WOWT)

Cooler air then settles in for Friday afternoon before we start to warm again for the weekend.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cass County authorities say four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash east of Greenwood...
Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
4 dead in two-vehicle crash in rural Cass County, Neb.
OFD investigators look into what caused a house fire Tuesday night
Fireworks blamed for sparking west Omaha house fire
Alexander Sanabria
Carter Lake authorities searching for missing man
Mother of baby found in Northeast Nebraska river identified

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Wednesday night forecast
Severe thunderstorms left bleachers toppled and tipped campers in and near Eagle Raceway Tuesday.
Eagle Raceway left with significant damage after Tuesday night’s storm
Tomorrow's Forecast
Clear, comfortable & dry evening forecast